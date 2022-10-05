Alexandria man arrested for pornography involving juveniles

John Thomas Shelton, Jr.
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man has been arrested on child pornography charges.

According to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, John Thomas Shelton, Jr., 63, was arrested on September 29 for five counts of pornography involving juveniles. He was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center with bond set at $7,500. He was released the next day.

Detectives said their investigation is still ongoing. 

If you have any information related to this case, please contact Detective Stephen Phillips or Detective Curtis Gunter, RPSO Digital Forensics/Cyber Crimes Unit at (318) 473-6727 or Crime Stoppers at 318-443-7867.

