Council President Davidson: 4 APD officers demoted following reinstatement of Kenny Rachal

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On the Alexandria City Council agenda for Tuesday, Oct. 4, the council was requesting a report related to Kenny Rachal, the Alexandria police lieutenant who was fired back in 2020, but had his job reinstated in September this year.

The specific line item wrote, “related to the effect of a police officer winning his appeal and returning to work at the same rank as when he was terminated.” This agenda item asks for specifics, such as if any officer would be affected by Rachal’s re-entry into the department.

Rachal was terminated in 2020 for what the City of Alexandria called a “personnel matter.” KALB learned that the personnel matter the city referred to was a verbal altercation between Rachal and a subordinate. The Alexandria Fire and Police Civil Service Board found while discipline was warranted, the penalty given by the city to be terminated was excessive.

At the meeting, Council President Catherine Davidson announced that four officers at APD were recently demoted following the reinstatement of Rachal. Upon reinstatement, Rachal returned to his position after two years as the rank of lieutenant. As a result, this created a ripple effect for multiple officers in those positions previously held by Rachal.

Davidson questioned why four officers would receive a non-disciplinary demotion and a dock in pay and benefits when another officer gets reinstated especially in a department already dealing with a shortage of personnel.

KALB also learned at the council meeting that a similar incident occurred at APD back in March when another officer in the rank of sergeant was demoted for non-disciplinary reasons after another officer was reinstated.

To avoid any officer being demoted following the reinstatement of an officer, the council will consider voting to approve funding a new permanent position in the rank of captain and sergeant so that the officers that were demoted can return to their positions with pay and benefits.

That particular agenda item will be on the next council agenda for a vote on Oct. 18

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.