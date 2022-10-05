High school students in Vernon Parish learning about careers in farm life

VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - Nearly 150 students from around Vernon Parish ditched the classroom and put their boots on for a day at the farm.

This is the ninth year Porter and Sons Ranch played host to high school juniors and seniors from around Vernon Parish.

Farm Day takes the classroom experience outside and allows the students to discover what farm life is like, and what career opportunities students can pursue in the field.

After touring the farm, students got lessons in beef quality assurance, veterinary medicine and were able to talk to biologists from the Farm Service Agency and the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

Rusty Bailes, Secretary of the Vernon Parish Cattlemen’s Association, said these lessons are vital for the students.

“Most of the students have no idea where their meat, their milk or their produce comes from,” said Bailes. “Our purpose today is to show them where it comes from. It starts right here. This is a working cattle ranch, and we want them to know it does not come from Market Basket.”

As a result of Farm Day, the Vernon Parish Cattlemen’s Association is able to grant 10 scholarships to students in Vernon, Beauregard and Rapides Parishes.

Bailes hopes to see Farm Day expand into neighboring parishes in the coming years.

