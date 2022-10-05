LCU Wildcats look to turn things around during their 3-game homestead

The Louisiana Christian Wildcats started the season rough, going 1-4 to start the 2022 campaign.
By Elijah Nixon
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana Christian Wildcats started the season rough, going 1-4 to start the 2022 campaign.

The only victory came at home when they hosted Arizona Christian University. They scored 40 points that game, which was their highest point total this season. On the defensive end, they held the Firestorm to 26 points, the lowest they had a team in a game all year.

Head Coach Drew Maddox said that being at home helps the team, and he enjoys the crowd but wants to focus on one game at a time.

“I’m excited to be back home in front of these fans,” said Maddox. “I feel like we play our best brand of football at Wildcat Stadium. We can’t get caught in the moment. We have to take things one game at a time, and if we do that, we can get this thing going in the right direction.”

The Wildcats will play Arkansas Baptist College on Saturday at home. Kickoff will be at 2 p.m.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paragon Casino Resort
Juvenile’s body found at Paragon Casino Resort
The Rapides Parish School Board has confirmed that 17 teachers at Alexandria Middle Magnet...
17 Alexandria Middle Magnet teachers call in sick
Joseph Albert Phillips
Leesville man arrested for kidnapping; missing Evans girl found
FILE: Bolton High School
Bolton High School lockdown not related to school threat
RPSB adopts new hair dress code policy, vaping policy

Latest News

LCU Wildcats look to turn things around during their 3-game homestead
Quarterback Zachary Clement
NSU aims to keep hot streak going on the road against E. Illinois
NSU aims to keep hot streak going on the road against E. Illinois
Thomas Moore attended St. Jude Children's Hospital for over a year and a half.
Montgomery, Northwood Lena game to donate proceeds to St. Jude Children’s Hospital