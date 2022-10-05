LCU Wildcats look to turn things around during their 3-game homestead

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana Christian Wildcats started the season rough, going 1-4 to start the 2022 campaign.

The only victory came at home when they hosted Arizona Christian University. They scored 40 points that game, which was their highest point total this season. On the defensive end, they held the Firestorm to 26 points, the lowest they had a team in a game all year.

Head Coach Drew Maddox said that being at home helps the team, and he enjoys the crowd but wants to focus on one game at a time.

“I’m excited to be back home in front of these fans,” said Maddox. “I feel like we play our best brand of football at Wildcat Stadium. We can’t get caught in the moment. We have to take things one game at a time, and if we do that, we can get this thing going in the right direction.”

The Wildcats will play Arkansas Baptist College on Saturday at home. Kickoff will be at 2 p.m.

