LDWF to host live online session to discuss impacts of climate change on fishing industry

Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries
Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries(WAFB)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 6:04 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will discuss how climate change is impacting the fishing industry in Louisiana during its live social media series called “Conservation Conversations” on Wednesday, Oct. 5.

Guests will get the chance to discuss actions needed to address issues, including how the construction of fishing infrastructure may have to change.

Organizers will also have to take questions related to the designated topic from the audience.

You can watch “Conservation Conversations” on Facebook live starting at noon.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH.

Anyone watching will be able to ask questions in real-time.

The featured guests will be LDWF Assistant Secretary of Fisheries Patrick Banks, as well as Harlon Pearce, owner of Harlon’s LA Fish in Kenner, Chairman of the Louisiana Fishing Community Recovery Coalition and Chairman of the Gulf Seafood Institute.

Click here for more information.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paragon Casino Resort
Juvenile’s body found at Paragon Casino Resort
The Rapides Parish School Board has confirmed that 17 teachers at Alexandria Middle Magnet...
17 Alexandria Middle Magnet teachers call in sick
FILE: Bolton High School
Bolton High School lockdown not related to school threat
Joseph Albert Phillips
Leesville man arrested for kidnapping; missing Evans girl found
Brandon Francisco
Brandon Francisco pleads guilty in 2018 attempted second-degree murder case

Latest News

Check out today's Pledge Kids from Buckeye Elementary School!
PLEDGE KIDS-10/5/2022
Check out today's Lunch Kid from Buckeye Elementary School!
LUNCH KIDS-10/5/2022
Deadline to claim La. income tax refunds Oct. 6
10/5/2022 Tyler's Morning Forecast
10/5/2022 Tyler's Morning Forecast
Thomas Moore attended St. Jude Children's Hospital for over a year and a half.
Montgomery, Northwood Lena game to donate proceeds to St. Jude Children’s Hospital