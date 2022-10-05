Montgomery, Northwood Lena game to donate proceeds to St. Jude Children’s Hospital

LENA, La. (KALB) - In sports, athletes always play for a purpose. It could be to win a championship or to play for the name in front of the jersey, but Thursday night at Northwood-Lena, two schools will play for something so much more.

Proceeds from the Montgomery, Northwood-Lena game will go directly to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in an annual tradition put together by Gators Head Coach Tommy Moore.

Coach Moore’s son, Thomas, was born without his right eye. Instead, he had a cyst where his eye was supposed to be, and doctors believed that it could have been cancerous. After a year and a half of going to St. Jude, Thomas came out a survivor and stronger than ever.

As a sign of gratitude, Coach Moore and his son give back to St. Jude by selling t-shirts and donating money raised during the game to help other children in need.

“Football is a game, but there are people out there dealing with bigger things than just a game,” said Coach Moore. “It’s important for you to be able to give back. This is a chance where everyone can give back to a great cause.”

Montgomery will travel to Lena on Thursday to take on the Gators in the St. Jude Children’s Hospital game.

