Montgomery, Northwood Lena game to donate proceeds to St. Jude Children’s Hospital

This Thursday at Northwood-Lena, two schools will play for something so much more.
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LENA, La. (KALB) - In sports, athletes always play for a purpose. It could be to win a championship or to play for the name in front of the jersey, but Thursday night at Northwood-Lena, two schools will play for something so much more.

Proceeds from the Montgomery, Northwood-Lena game will go directly to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in an annual tradition put together by Gators Head Coach Tommy Moore.

Coach Moore’s son, Thomas, was born without his right eye. Instead, he had a cyst where his eye was supposed to be, and doctors believed that it could have been cancerous. After a year and a half of going to St. Jude, Thomas came out a survivor and stronger than ever.

As a sign of gratitude, Coach Moore and his son give back to St. Jude by selling t-shirts and donating money raised during the game to help other children in need.

“Football is a game, but there are people out there dealing with bigger things than just a game,” said Coach Moore. “It’s important for you to be able to give back. This is a chance where everyone can give back to a great cause.”

Montgomery will travel to Lena on Thursday to take on the Gators in the St. Jude Children’s Hospital game.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paragon Casino Resort
Juvenile’s body found at Paragon Casino Resort
The Rapides Parish School Board has confirmed that 17 teachers at Alexandria Middle Magnet...
17 Alexandria Middle Magnet teachers call in sick
Joseph Albert Phillips
Leesville man arrested for kidnapping; missing Evans girl found
Natchitoches teen killed in UTV crash
Rapides High School is at the center of an investigation over school threats
Arrest made in relation to hoax threats made toward Rapides High School

Latest News

Montgomery-Northwood Lena game to donate proceeds to St, Jude Children’s Hospital
Cenla high school coaches prepare for Week 6, discuss upcoming matchups
Javon Antonio turns upfield following a catch against Nicholls on Saturday.
Antonio named SLC, LSWA Offensive Player of the Week
Buckeye's Zander Smith with the quarterback keeper against Grant.
Week 6 brings new challenges for Buckeye, Bolton as district play begins