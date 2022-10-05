RPSB adopts new hair dress code policy, vaping policy

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Oct. 4, the Rapides Parish School Board voted on a new dress code policy to protect students with natural or cultural hair.

The new policy states that:

“The school board shall not exclude a student on account of a natural, protective or cultural hairstyle. Natural, protective, or cultural hairstyle shall include, but is not limited to, afros, dreadlocks, twists, locs, braids, cornrow braids, bantu knots, curls, and hair styled to protect hair texture or for cultural significance.”

Many schools across the country are adopting similar policies to protect students from discrimination based on their hair.

The school board also voted 5-3 in favor of reverting its policy on vaping back to the 2019-2020 version of the policy, which has stricter punitive measures, with additional cessation counseling services in an effort to reduce the number of students who vape.

The policy is as follows:

For students in grades 6-8 who are caught vaping or using tobacco on campus, the school board recommends:

1st Offense: Confiscate; 15-day suspension to alternate site; Student may be referred to cessation counseling services; Drug tested; No hearing.

2nd Offense: Confiscate; 30-day suspension to alternate site; Student may be referred to cessation counseling services; Drug tested

3rd Offense: Confiscate; recommended for expulsion (05) for one semester with a review for early release and placed on probationary contract; Student shall be referred to cessation counseling services

4th Offense: Confiscate; recommended for expulsion (05) for one complete semester; no early release option; student must meet criteria for release (Token Reinforcement Level System--to include good attendance, good grades and no disciplinary infractions); Released and placed on probationary contract; Student shall be referred to cessation counseling services

For students in grades 9-12 who are caught vaping or using tobacco on campus, the school board recommends:

1st Offense: Confiscate; 30-day suspension to alternative site; May be referred to cessation counseling services; Drug tested

2nd Offense: Confiscate; recommended for expulsion (05) for one semester with review for early release; student must meet criteria for release (Token Reinforcement Level System--to include good attendance, good grades and no disciplinary infractions); released and placed on probationary contract; student may be referred to cessation counseling services; Drug Tested

3rd Offense: Confiscate; recommended for expulsion (05) for one complete semester ; no early release option; student must meet criteria for release (Token Reinforcement Level System--to include good attendance, good grades and no disciplinary infractions); Released and placed on probationary contract; Student shall be referred to cessation counseling services; Drug Tested

4th Offense: Confiscate; recommended for expulsion (05) for two complete semesters; no early release option; student must meet criteria for release (Token Reinforcement Level System--to include good attendance, good grades and no disciplinary infractions); Released and placed on probationary contract; Student shall be referred to cessation counseling services; Drug Tested

As per RPSB policy, all changes to the policy will be implemented 30 days after motions are passed. For the full policy CLICK HERE.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.