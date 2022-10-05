Shredfest returns to Alexandria on October 20

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - News Channel 5 is partnering with Security Mobile Shredding at the Walmart on Hwy 28 West in Alexandria for the return of Shredfest!

Shredfest will be held on Thursday, October 20, from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. in the Walmart parking lot.

Bring your paper documents that need shredding to the parking lot. This is NOT for trash; we will accept PAPER only.

