Shredfest returns to Alexandria on October 20

Shredfest
Shredfest(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - News Channel 5 is partnering with Security Mobile Shredding at the Walmart on Hwy 28 West in Alexandria for the return of Shredfest!

Shredfest will be held on Thursday, October 20, from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. in the Walmart parking lot.

Bring your paper documents that need shredding to the parking lot. This is NOT for trash; we will accept PAPER only.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paragon Casino Resort
Juvenile’s body found at Paragon Casino Resort
The Rapides Parish School Board has confirmed that 17 teachers at Alexandria Middle Magnet...
17 Alexandria Middle Magnet teachers call in sick
FILE: Bolton High School
Bolton High School lockdown not related to school threat
Joseph Albert Phillips
Leesville man arrested for kidnapping; missing Evans girl found
Brandon Francisco
Brandon Francisco pleads guilty in 2018 attempted second-degree murder case

Latest News

Pumpkins
Fall Fun Events in Cenla
Apollo Greek & Lebanese Café’s Combination Plate ($14.99), one of the most popular orders at...
Eating around the world within city limits: Highlighting international cuisine in Alexandria
Check out today's Pledge Kids from Buckeye Elementary School!
PLEDGE KIDS-10/5/2022
Check out today's Lunch Kid from Buckeye Elementary School!
LUNCH KIDS-10/5/2022