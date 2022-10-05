Two injured in shooting on Monroe Street in Alexandria
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The City of Alexandria has confirmed that there was a shooting in the area of Harmon Park in the 2600 block of Monroe Street.
The City said two people were wounded, but the injuries are non-life-threatening.
This is all we have been provided on this shooting as it is still under investigation.
