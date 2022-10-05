Wall Street’s rally runs out of gas, leaving indexes lower

FILE - The Wall Street sign is framed by American flags outside the New York Stock Exchange,...
FILE - The Wall Street sign is framed by American flags outside the New York Stock Exchange, Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, in the Financial District.(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
(AP) - Stocks ended slightly lower on Wall Street as a gangbuster two-day rally ran out of gas.

The S&P 500 ended 0.2% lower Wednesday after briefly heading into the green late in the day.

Its early rally this week was the biggest since the spring of 2020, spurred in part by hopes a softening economy may convince central banks to take it easier on interest rate hikes.

Analysts have said such hopes may be premature.

Other major U.S. indexes including the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq also lost ground. Oil prices rose after the OPEC+ cartel ordered production cuts.

