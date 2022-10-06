Breaking tackles and records: Rosepine’s Grant Ducote breaks school record for career rushing yards

ROSEPINE. La (KALB) - Breaking a school record was not on Rosepine’s Grant Ducote’s mind until he was just a few carries away.

“It was a cool accomplishment,” said Ducote. “I never really thought about it my whole career and whenever it happened, I was like dang, I really did that.”

The record was set at 4,922 rushing yards, but 12 years later, Ducote broke the record in Friday night’s game against DeQuincy. Now, he has 5,118 career rushing yards and counting.

The Eagle’s quarterback and Grant’s childhood friend, Jake Smith, said he was glad to be able to watch it happen.

“When they announced from the press box, it was a pretty cool moment,” said Smith.

Grant was also able to share the record-breaking moment with his dad, who is the head coach.

“Experiencing it with him was pretty special, knowing that he was my coach my whole high school career and breaking the record while he was here was pretty cool,” said Ducote.

“Four years of hard work and having an accomplishment like this,” said Rosepine Head Coach, and Ducote’s dad, Brad Ducote. “I did not think it would ever be broken here. So, to do it the other night on the run he did it on and against DeQuincy, which is a rival, it was just an awesome feeling as a parent and a coach.”

The senior running back and linebacker is known to be more of a silent leader, and Coach Ducote, who has been on the sideline since Gant was four-years-old, said there are a few things that set him apart from any other player.

“Good running backs, you can teach them certain things, but there are certain things they have to have a feel for, and vision is one of them,” said Brad Ducote. “He’s got probably the best vision that I have seen under my time here. He is one of the silent guys. He does not say a whole lot, and he always tells me when he does talk, ‘I let my actions speak.’”

Week 6 of football season is approaching, and Ducote already has nine touchdowns and 580 rushing yards in just five games. He said this has been one of the best weeks of his life.

“I was actually getting dressed for school, and I saw it on Facebook,” said Ducote. “I was like that is pretty cool too because I broke the school record and got “Cool Play of the Week.”

Grant Ducote’s resiliency and vision while on the football field helped him break the school record for career rushing yards at Rosepine High School.

