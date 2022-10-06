Bunkie’s Main Street celebrating new restaurants

BUNKIE, La. (KALB) - From antiques to homemade pies, Griffin’s Antiques in Bunkie has it all, and after two years in business, owners said it is about giving back to the community and watching businesses flourish around them.

Griffin’s is a locally owned and managed business in Bunkie.

Your shopping experience is unique at Griffin’s because the store is locally stocked as well, meaning Griffin’s offers local vendors the chance to display and sell their personal creations in one of the 70 booths the store offers for rent.

When you stroll through Griffin’s, you will see works from artists, crafters and bakers to name a few.

Co-owner Claire Pilgreen said Griffin’s has become a staple over the last two years, and with new stores like Hoover’s Five and Dime and Palace Farmer’s Market now open on Main Street, she is excited for the future of Bunkie.

“It means a lot to the community to have a place like this, and I think it is all about pride, it is pride in these buildings on Main Street and bringing them back,” said Pilgreen. “Main streets are notorious for going down, and being gone, and the complete opposite is happening here in Bunkie, and we are just proud, and I think the community is proud.”

For more information on Griffin’s, or to get directions to the store, visit their website.

