(KALB) - Below is a list of local parishes in Cenla under a burn ban. Check back for updates.

Allen Parish

Avoyelles Parish

Beauregard Parish

LaSalle Parish

Rapides Parish

Vernon Parish

CLICK HERE for the full map of burn bans in Louisiana.

