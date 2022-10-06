Family of 17-year-old found dead at Paragon speaks out as investigation continues

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The family of a 17-year-old girl that was found dead at the Paragon Casino Resort on Monday, Oct. 3, is now speaking out wanting more answers as to what happened to their loved one.

News Channel 5 spoke to the victim’s family, who confirmed that it was Giah Barrere that died at the resort. While the cause of death has not been released by law enforcement, the Avoyelles Parish Coroner’s Office did report that the death was not a result of a stabbing or shooting.

In a statement given by the Tunica Biloxi Tribal Police Chief, Harold Pierite, an investigation is ongoing and that they are working with Paragon management and the local coroner.

When the Barrere family sat down with News Channel 5, they reflected back on Giah’s life and said that it was cut short too soon.

“She just loved life and loved people,” said Donna Barrere, Giah’s mother. “She wanted nothing more than to be accepted and loved by people. She didn’t really feel that. She felt a little rejected by society.”

Giah’s family did say that she battled mental illnesses and had issues with drugs, adding that they struggled to find long-term juvenile drug addiction centers that also provided mental health services for her. Days after her death, Giah’s family said they are not getting a lot of details surrounding the investigation into the 17-year-old’s death and are still wondering what exactly happened at the Paragon.

“My daughter never wanted to die,” said Donna. “She didn’t go over there to kill herself. Something happened to her. You have to help us find out what happened to her. Someone needs to pay for this. I just want justice for Giah.”

News Channel 5 has reached back out to the Tunica Biloxi Tribal Police for further information on Giah’s death and requested an interview with Chief Pierite. We were told that Tribal Police does not comment on ongoing investigations and that the chief was not available for an interview upon request.

We will update you when more information is provided.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.