First trailer out for Super Mario Bros. movie

(KALB) - Universal Pictures and Illumination Entertainment have dropped the first trailer for the upcoming animated adaption of the popular Nintendo video game series, “Super Mario Bros.”

Chris Pratt provides the voice of the plumber hero alongside a stacked voice cast that includes Charlie Day as Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek and Sebastian Maniscalco as Foreman Spike.

The film will be released in North America on April 7, 2023.

