One dead in Alexandria fire on 5th Street
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - One person is dead following a house fire that occurred in Alexandria on the morning of Oct. 6, according to Jim Smilie, the city’s public information officer.
The fire broke out at a home on 5th Street around 7:45 a.m.
The cause of the fire is currently unknown. The name of the victim has not been provided.
Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.
Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.