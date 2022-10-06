One dead in Alexandria fire on 5th Street

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - One person is dead following a house fire that occurred in Alexandria on the morning of Oct. 6, according to Jim Smilie, the city’s public information officer.

The fire broke out at a home on 5th Street around 7:45 a.m.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown. The name of the victim has not been provided.

