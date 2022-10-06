Peabody Warhorses march to the beat of their drum

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Peabody band is one of the top-tier bands in the state, with a style that catches the eyes and ears of many. Even though it may sound like it is a big band, it really is not. That is what Band Director Louis Lemons said impresses him the most.

“The sound of this band sounds like it’s bigger than what it is,“ said Lemons. “You would think it’s a 16-piece band, but we only have 25 to 30 guys.”

This is not just a one-year thing. This goes way back into the 70s and the alumni band president, Delric Bonton, takes pride in what they have started.

“We wanted to be the best,“ said Bonton. “That was our standard, and I think what separated us from others was how we paid attention to detail.”

The Warhorses wanted to entertain not only their fans but the opposing ones as well, and the alumni band director, Bill Christophe, said it was always fun to put on a show.

“We host a battle of the bands a few times here, and the crowd from both sides would cheer for us,” said Christophe. “It was fun to get a reaction from both crowds. It made us feel like we were doing good.”

There is deep history at the Bayou Classic between Southern University and Grambling State University. Peabody gets the best of both worlds because they had instructors who went to both schools, and Lemons said it is only right that they combined the two sounds.

“As a Grambling State graduate, I respect Southern,“ said Lemons. “I took things from what I like about their band and mixed them with what I liked from my alma mater, and it sounds and looks really good together.”

This is deeper than music. Band does not just teach you how to read music or play an instrument, but it teaches life lessons you can take with you.

“You learn discipline, self-motivation and self-dedication,” said Lemons. “Playing the music is the fun part, but my job is to make sure that they have the necessary tools to succeed in life.”

