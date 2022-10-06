Third Circuit Court of Appeal reverses conviction of Rapides Parish rapist

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KALB) - On Sept. 28, an Alexandria man found guilty of first-degree rape in August 2021 had his conviction and sentence vacated by the Third Circuit Court of Appeal. The appellate court ordered a new trial.

Ryan Jimmerson, 30, was accused of raping his girlfriend’s nine-year-old daughter in 2017.

According to court documents, the victim and her brother informed their mother of the alleged rape more than a year later, on Oct. 24, 2018.

The mother immediately took the children to the Alexandria Police Department, at which time Sgt. Michael Stroud set up an interview for the children with the Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC) and a physical examination with Dr. Brian Elkins, a family physician with training in child sexual abuse.

In the appellate court’s ruling, both Stroud and Elkin’s testimony were called into question due to opinion testimony. Essentially, the court determined, “the erroneous admission of opinion evidence from both Sgt. Stroud and Dr. Elkins ‘was unimportant in relation to the whole, and the verdict rendered [was] surely unattributable to the error,’” citing State v. Brown.

The two witnesses testified to the nine-year-old victim’s credibility.

Sgt. Stroud, considered a lay witness, testified during Jimmerson’s trial. He had observed the victim’s interview with CAC. Before that video was played in court, the prosecution asked him: “Did you find this interview to be crucial in this particular investigation?” Stroud replied, “I did.” Referring to his report, the prosecution asked what he found important, to which Stroud responded, “There were some particular things that I stated in those paragraphs that were not conducive to being fraudulent.” The prosecution replied, “Is that another way of saying you thought she was telling the truth?” That question merited an objection from the defense, Stroud answered “that’s correct,” and presiding Judge Chris Hazel allowed the line of questioning.

The appellate court based its reasoning for finding Stroud’s testimony too opinionated based on the fact that he was not sworn in as an expert witness, and he is not allowed to give opinion testimony on specialized knowledge.

Elkin’s testimony had slightly different reasoning for being found too opinionated by the court since he was sworn in as an expert as a doctor with training in child sexual abuse.

The physical examination was performed on the victim more than a year after the rape occurred, so Elkin noted the victim reported to her mother she “had been vaginally, anally, and orally raped,” but when he conducted the exam, it was normal. Elkin said that finding “was to be expected a year after the alleged events.”

In his testimony, Elkins was asked about a summation of his exam report. The defense objected because he believed the prosecution was going to ask about a portion of the report regarding the victim’s credibility. The prosecution reasoned Elkins “was testifying as an expert and that it related to ‘the heart of his examin[ation]. His physical experience and history.’” Hazel allowed the line of questioning.

Elkins was asked about that portion of the report, to which he replied, in part, “We note that the examination was somewhat limited by the patient’s discomfort with the examination. However, a normal exam does not rule out abuse. Her report of described events were [sic] credible to me and are consistent with sexual abuse.”

In particular, the phrase “credible to me” was what the appellate court took issue with.

The victim did not testify at trial. Instead, the State used her interview with the CAC. The appellate court said, “We find that the combined opinion testimony of both lay and expert witnesses as to credibility made it more believable to the jury.”

Additionally, the report of the rape was delayed a year, there were no witnesses to the rape and no physical evidence was presented in the trial, so the appellate court reasoned, “The jury’s determination, in this case, was based purely on credibility.”

The Rapides Parish District Attorney’s Office responded to the appellate court ruling, saying they believe it to be based upon what they believe “to be a harmless testimonial technicality.”

“We strongly, but respectfully, disagree with the appellate court’s decision. The Rapides District Attorney’s Office intends to seek a reinstatement of the jury verdict by the Louisiana State Supreme Court.”

News Channel 5 also reached out to Jimmerson’s defense attorney, Dr. Phillip Robinson, who commended the appellate court’s ruling, thanking the Appellate Project for its efforts.

“We continue to profess Mr. Ryan Jimmerson’s innocence. Mr. Jimmerson has been living every man’s worst nightmare. It is unfortunate that Louisiana law allows a person to be convicted of rape and sentenced to life in prison without physical evidence. We maintain our faith in Mr. Jimmerson’s innocence as his case continues to work through the judicial system.”

Jimmerson was sentenced to life in prison, without the benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence. The conviction was designated as a crime of violence, and Jimmerson was required to register as a sex offender for life.

Jimmerson was represented by Robinson and Chad Guillot. The case was prosecuted by Brian Cespiva for the State. Judge Chris Hazel presided over the trial proceedings.

