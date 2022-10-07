Coach Moore & the Northwood-Lena Gators win the St. Jude game against Montgomery, 46-22

LENA, La. (KALB) - The Northwood-Lena Gators defeated the Montgomery Tigers 46-22 in the St. Jude game.

The Gators jumped out to a two-touchdown lead and never looked back.

Northwood’s offense and defense were clicking on all cylinders with quarterback AJ Butler, scoring two touchdowns in the contest. The defense had three picks, including one that went for a touchdown.

Head Coach Tommy Moore is happy the team was able to get back on track, but he was even happier about helping out St. Jude.

“We raised a little bit over $2,000 for St. Jude tonight,” said Moore. “Montgomery helped out our community and did a great job as well. It was not only a win for us but St. Jude as well.”

The Gators will be on the road next week against Logansport.

