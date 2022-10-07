Dismembered man found in St. Tammany Parish identified after foot found in Biloxi years later

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A man whose body was found dismembered in St. Tammany Parish in 2016 has been identified after DNA samples linked him to a foot found in Biloxi years later.

In July 2016, deputies found a badly decomposed body off of Hwy. 90 near Hwy. 433. Officials say both of the victim’s arms were severed as well as one of his legs below the knee.

An autopsy determined the man died from blunt force trauma to the head.

In April 2019, detectives in Biloxi found a human foot in a bucket on the property of Phillip Pointer, who had recently died.

DNA samples matched the foot to the dismembered body.

Detectives were then able to locate a relative of the victim and obtained a DNA sample. The two DNA samples were compared and the victim was identified as Kleanthis Konstantinidis.

St. Tammany detectives named Pointer as the primary suspect in Konstantidnidis’ death.

The investigation is ongoing. Detectives are now trying to determine where Konstantinidis was killed before his body was dumped.

“I applaud our investigators who worked this very complicated case and sought out available resources and technology to identify the victim,” Sheriff Randy Smith said. “I am thankful for the cooperation between our detectives, the St. Tammany Coroner’s Office DNA Lab, the LSU FACES Lab, the DNA Doe Project, Parabon NanoLabs and the Biloxi Police Department. They all played a role in identifying our victim and locating his next of kin.”

