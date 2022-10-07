Family identifies grandmother, 75, as victim in 5th Street house fire

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The family of a 75-year-old grandmother told News Channel 5 that the woman passed away in a Thursday, Oct. 6 morning house fire on 5th Street in Alexandria. Her name has not yet been publicly released.

On Friday morning, the Louisiana Fire Marshal’s Office confirmed that investigators were meeting with the Alexandria Fire Department about the fire and the ongoing investigation.

The City of Alexandria confirmed to our station that the woman was found inside the house in the 3600 block of 5th Street. Special Projects Coordinator, Jim Smilie, told us the Alexandria Fire Department received a call about the fire around 7:45 a.m. on Thursday morning. By the time the fire department got to the scene, Smilie said the fire was out.

Family at the home on Friday told us the woman lived alone and couldn’t get out in time.

The City of Alexandria didn’t send a public release about the fire, but our station was notified through a viewer tip about it. When we reached out to the Fire Marshal’s Office, we were told that the office wasn’t initially notified about the fire, but they were in the process of meeting with AFD.

If we receive more information, we’ll update this story.

