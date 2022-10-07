KALB’s Bulletin Material: Predicting Week 6 Matchups around Cenla

KALB predicts the winners from the best games around Cenla
By Dylan Domangue, Elijah Nixon and Mary Margaret Ellison
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - As we head into district play for most of our high school teams, Dylan Domangue and Elijah Nixon only sit one game behind the leader, Mary Margaret Ellison in our weekly Bulletin Material picks.

On the season, Dylan and Elijah are 14-10, while Mary Margaret is still holding on to the lead at 15-9.

In Week 6, the KALB Sports Team will be picking another slate of games.

MedExpress Game of the Week: Ruston vs ASH

  • Dylan’s Pick: Ruston 38-35
  • Elijah’s Pick: ASH 35-34
  • Mary Margaret’s Pick: ASH 35-28

Franklin Parish vs Grant:

  • Dylan’s Pick: Franklin Parish 45-41
  • Elijah’s Pick: Franklin Parish 35-28
  • Mary Margaret’s Pick: Grant 43-38

Bolton vs Buckeye:

  • Dylan’s Pick: Buckeye 35-20
  • Elijah’s Pick: Bolton 21-16
  • Mary Margaret’s Pick: Buckeye 28-21

St. Mary’s vs LaSalle:

  • Dylan’s Pick: St. Mary’s 40-28
  • Elijah’s Pick: St. Mary’s 35-14
  • Mary Margaret’s Pick: St. Mary’s 34-21

Avoyelles vs Oakdale:

  • Dylan’s Pick: Avoyelles 52-28
  • Elijah’s Pick: Avoyelles 70-18
  • Mary Margaret’s Pick: Avoyelles 56-21

