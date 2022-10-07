LCU Wildcats 2012 football team will be honored this weekend

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The LCU Wildcats will honor the 2012 playoff team this weekend during halftime of the Arkansas Baptist game at Wildcat Field.

Led by Head Coach Dennis Dunn, the Wildcats have names that may sound familiar: Ben McLaughlin, who is now the head coach at Buckeye, Justin Charles, the Head Coach at Menard, and Drew Maddox, the current head coach at LCU.

The Wildcats finished 8-3 that year and birthed a playoff spot. Winning was fun for this team, but Brandon Porter, a former Wildcats running back from 2012, and Justin Charles said it was the bond of the team that made them special.

“It was fun being around the guys,” said Porter. “We were a family, and for those guys to come back, it’s going to be fun catching up and talking about old times.”

“We were a really good football team,” said Charles. “But it’s more about seeing how those guys became men, and they are raising their families, and it’s special to be a part of it.”

