Pineville man arrested on domestic abuse charges

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - A Pineville man has been arrested on domestic abuse charges following a report of a disturbance in the 4000 block of Rigolette Road in Pineville.

The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office said David Keith Soderberg, 46, of Pineville, was arrested and charged with domestic abuse battery with serious injury, domestic strangulation and false imprisonment.

RPSO responded to a report of a disturbance on October 3 on Rigolette Road, where witnesses reported hearing a verbal altercation next door. Acadian Ambulance also responded to tend to the victim.

Due to conflicting stories, there were no arrests right away, but upon further investigation and evidence obtained, warrants were obtained for Soderberg’s arrest.

Soderberg, accompanied by his attorney, turned himself in on October 7. He was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center and later released on a $50,000 bond.

