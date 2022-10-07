Police: Man accused of throwing dog from bridge, says witches made him do it

Officials said the 1-year-old, brown-and-white pit bull-type dog did not show any visible signs...
Officials said the 1-year-old, brown-and-white pit bull-type dog did not show any visible signs of injury but was clearly shaken by the incident.(Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A man is facing animal cruelty charges after authorities say he threw a dog from a bridge, according to Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement.

Officers were called to respond to reports of a man tossing a dog from a bridge off Highway 11 in Spartanburg.

After speaking with a witness, authorities found a man holding a dog in a chokehold.

Officers said the man told him witches told him to throw the dog from a 34-foot bridge twice.

He also mentioned he was the dog’s owner but released ownership to the county.

Officials said the 1-year-old, brown-and-white pit bull-type dog did not show any visible signs of injury but was clearly shaken by the incident.

The dog was taken to Greenville County Animal Care for assessment.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

News Channel 5 spoke to the victim’s family who confirmed that it was 17-year-old Giah Barrere...
Family of 17-year-old found dead at Paragon speaks out as investigation continues
One dead in Alexandria fire on 5th Street
Two injured in shooting on Monroe Street in Alexandria
A Leesville attorney who pleaded guilty to enticement of a minor was sentenced Thursday to 14...
Leesville attorney sentenced to 14 years for enticement of a minor
Ryan Jimmerson
Third Circuit Court of Appeal reverses conviction of Rapides Parish rapist

Latest News

FILE - Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, speaks to guests during the White House...
Prosecutors weighing charges in Hunter Biden investigation
President Joe Biden visits Fisherman's Wharf at Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Wednesday, Oct. 5,...
Biden’s ‘Armageddon’ talk edges beyond bounds of US intel
U.S. officials stressed there have been no changes to Russia's nuclear stance after Biden...
Biden offers stark warning of Putin's nuclear threats
Ryan Blaney (12) leads the field through the tri-oval during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race...
NASCAR teams call revenue model ‘broken,’ warn of layoffs