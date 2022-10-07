RPSO investigating theft at Rolling Hills Ministries

Rolling Hills Ministries theft
Rolling Hills Ministries theft(RPSO)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 2:33 PM CDT
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a theft that happened on August 23 around 11:30 p.m. at Rolling Hills Ministries on Hickory Hill Road.

According to the report, a silver Toyota FJ Cruiser with a modified bumper, aluminum rims and a white top pulled into Rolling Hills Ministries. The vehicle had a red, homemade utility trailer. Two white males exited the FJ Cruiser and loaded a white metal roll-up garage door worth $2,100 onto the trailer and left the area.

If you have any information about this theft, you are asked to contact RPSO or Crime Stoppers.

Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization. Crime Stoppers IS NOT a law enforcement agency and DOES NOT conduct investigations. We never want your name. We just give you a Claim Number for a cash reward. Crime Stoppers may be reached at 318-443-7867 or by using the Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster app.

