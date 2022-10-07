Ruston vs ASH voted Week 6 MedExpress Game of the Week

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - What is a better way to kick off Week 6 than with a big-time District 2-5A battle between Ruston and ASH?

As voted on by the fans, the MedExpress Game of the Week features two of the top contenders in the district in 2022 as the Bearcats (4-1) come in riding a four-game winning streak and the Trojans (3-2) have also won their last three contests.

ASH comes into this game scoring 43 points per game led by quarterback Joe Bordelon who is ranked 15th in the state with 1,088 passing yards and 11 TDs and Jaylin Johnson who is 10th in the state with 496 receiving yards.

For Ruston, they come into district play off some hard-fought wins against Neville, Lafayette Christian and Jesuit.

Since 2013, the Bearcats are 8-1 against the Trojans.

Mary Margaret Ellison will have full coverage on the 5th Quarter from the MedExpress Game of the Week.

