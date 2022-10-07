Saints injury report: Thomas out; Dalton gets start at QB

Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13)
Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints announced that wide receiver Michael Thomas will be out for another game with a toe injury.

Dennis Allen said earlier that Jameis Wintson is still listed as “doubtful” and that Andy Dalton will get a second straight start at quarterback for the Saints when they host Seattle at noon.

Full injury list below.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

News Channel 5 spoke to the victim’s family who confirmed that it was 17-year-old Giah Barrere...
Family of 17-year-old found dead at Paragon speaks out as investigation continues
One dead in Alexandria fire on 5th Street
Two injured in shooting on Monroe Street in Alexandria
A Leesville attorney who pleaded guilty to enticement of a minor was sentenced Thursday to 14...
Leesville attorney sentenced to 14 years for enticement of a minor
Ryan Jimmerson
Third Circuit Court of Appeal reverses conviction of Rapides Parish rapist

Latest News

Saints quarterback Jameis Winston attempts to pass during the first half of Sunday's loss to...
Saints come up short in 22-14 loss to Panthers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) and New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon...
One-game suspension for Bucs WR Mike Evans upheld by NFL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans is tackled by New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann...
Buccaneers erupt for 20-10 victory in Saints’ home opener
Jameis Winston and the Saints opened their 2022 regular season against the Falcons. (Source:...
Lutz hits 51-yard FG to give Saints thrilling season-opening win over Atlanta, 27-26
Saints starting safety Marcus Maye has been arrested after allegedly pointing a gun at a car...
Saints player Marcus Maye accused of pointing gun at car full of teenage girls in ‘road rage incident’