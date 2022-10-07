One juvenile caught, two others on the run after escaping Green Oaks Detention Center

THREE JUVENILES ESCAPE GREEN OAKS DETENTION CENTER
By AntZavier Brown and Jasmine Anderson
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 3:42 AM CDT
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Authorities have captured one juvenile and are searching for two others who escaped from Green Oaks Detention Center for Youth. The Monroe Police Department shared that Dallas Wesley has been taken into custody.

Police are still looking for 15-year-old DeMarcus Haynes and 17-year-old Isszavion Webb.

Police say the three juveniles escaped the detention center at around 9:30 Thursday night.

Contact the Monroe Police Department immediately at 318-329-2600 if you know where they are. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

