Cenla hosts Breast Cancer Awareness events

RAPIDES PARISH, La (KALB) - Central Louisiana participated in two Breast Cancer Awareness events on Saturday, Oct. 8.

In Lecompte, the fifth annual Breast Cancer Awareness walk took place in the morning with dozens from the Lecompte community showing their support.

In addition to the walk, the event also had guest speakers including those currently battling breast cancer, and a presentation on the importance of early detection. Event organizer Tiffany Conaler said it’s important to show support to those battling the disease.

”Having a support system makes it better and it makes it easy, and one of the models that we have been standing on is no one fights alone.” said Conaler. “So we want to come together as a town, a community, and as family and friends to support the survivors, to support the ones that battling cancer because that takes a toll on you so we are just happy to be able to support them.”

Over in Woodworth, a lemonade stand started by two sisters was raising money for the Cabrini Breast Cancer Foundation.

10-year-old Paige and 5-year-old Piper started Paige and Piper’s Lemonade stand in 2021, and it was such a success that they are raising money again.

KALB was told Paige wanted to get involved in the fight against cancer after hearing about her grandmother’s battle with breast cancer.

“Paige was at the age where she was asking a lot of questions about sick and cancer and I told her about my mother-in-law who had breast cancer so she was just very empathetic to it and said how can I help how can I raise money because I still have my grandmother but there are people whose families are sick and how could I do more,” said Lacie Lacaze, Paige and Piper’s mother.

“When she had it we realized that other people had it too and we want to help as much as we can for other people,” said Paige. Piper added her favorite part of the lemonade stand: “When I give out cookies to everybody.”

If you missed the lemonade stand this weekend, you can still donate on Venmo using Paige and Piper’s code: @pp-lemonadestand.

The lemonade stand will also be at the Gleaux for the Girls run on Saturday, Oct. 15.

