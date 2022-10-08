Facebook warning: 1 million usernames, passwords may have been stolen

Meta is warning that 1 million of its Facebook users' login information may have been...
Meta is warning that 1 million of its Facebook users' login information may have been compromised due to malicious apps.(Natee Meepian's Images via canva)
By CNN Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Meta, Facebook’s owner, is warning that as many as one million users may have had their login information stolen.

Company researchers have discovered more than 400 malicious Android and Apple apps designed to steal personal Facebook logins.

A Meta spokesperson says the company is reaching out to the users who may be at risk.

The malicious apps are disguised as games, photo editors, and health and lifestyle services.

App users are often asked to log in with Facebook, enabling hackers to steal logins and passwords.

A Google spokesperson says the apps that have been identified as part of the scam are being removed from Google Play.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

News Channel 5 spoke to the victim’s family who confirmed that it was 17-year-old Giah Barrere...
Family of 17-year-old found dead at Paragon speaks out as investigation continues
David Keith Soderberg
Pineville man arrested on domestic abuse charges
A 75-year-old woman was killed, according to her family, in a house fire on Oct. 6.
Family identifies grandmother, 75, as victim in 5th Street house fire
Kamri Mclendon and Tristan Mcphail with their daughter, Presleigh.
Reverend refuses to baptize baby, says unwed parents are ‘living in sin’
Rolling Hills Ministries theft
RPSO investigating theft at Rolling Hills Ministries

Latest News

A 13abc reporter is on the site and said shell casings were found along the street at the...
3 injured in shooting outside of Ohio high school football game
A horse owner in Utah says one of his animals has returned home after running with wild...
Horse returns home after running with wild mustangs
FILE - Former head Georgia football coach and athletic director Vince Dooley, left, gets a kiss...
Former Georgia coach Vince Dooley hospitalized with COVID-19
FILE - A member of the Florida Task Force 8 urban search and rescue team tags a condominium...
Residents allowed to return to Florida island slammed by Ian