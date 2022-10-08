Man discovers $1 million Powerball ticket after not checking numbers for months

Kentucky lottery officials say a man who hadn't checked his Powerball tickets in months...
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Gray News) - A Kentucky man found out he had a $1 million winning Powerball ticket months after finally checking his numbers.

According to the Kentucky Lottery, the man, who wanted to remain anonymous, had a stack of tickets dating back to June when he sat down recently to go through them.

“I had gone through about 40 tickets to see if I had any winners. I was looking at the numbers on my phone when I saw the same numbers I’ve been playing come up. I kept looking at the ticket, making sure it was correct,” he told lottery officials. “I leaned back on my couch and started yelling for my family to come to check it out.”

The lucky jackpot winner said he has been picking the same numbers for years, consisting of a combination of family birthdays, and only checks his tickets occasionally.

Kentucky Lottery officials said the man’s ticket was sold at a Crossroads IGA neighborhood market in Lexington. It matched the first five white ball numbers to win the game’s second prize on Aug. 31.

“They [his family] checked Google to see how much you win for matching the five white ball winning numbers, without the Powerball. They told me we had just won a million dollars. I kept asking myself, am I dreaming?” the man shared.

He said he still had to go to work the following day but admitted having difficulty sleeping before knowing he would be coming to lottery headquarters to claim his prize.

Lottery officials said once he got to work, he took time to watch the Aug. 31 drawing to make sure that those were the winning numbers, and sure enough, they were.

The Kentucky Lottery said the man received a check for $710,000 after taxes, and he told them that his family might consider buying a new home.

