Mississippi daycare employees fired over viral videos

(WITN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HAMILTON, Miss. — State regulators are investigating after a video showing four daycare employees scaring children at a facility in an unincorporated northeast Mississippi community went viral on a social media site.

The videos on Facebook show a daycare worker at Lil’ Blessings Child Care & Learning Center in Hamilton wearing a Halloween mask and yelling at children who didn’t “clean up” or “act good.”

The facility’s owner, Sheila Sanders, told the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal that she was unaware of the videos until Wednesday.

She said one apparently was filmed in September and another on Tuesday but no one told her about it.

Sanders says the employees have been fired.

The state Department of Health and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.

