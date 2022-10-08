No. 8 Tennessee’s high-powered offense too much for No. 25 LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 25 LSU (4-2, 2-1 SEC) had no answer for No. 8 Tennessee’s (5-0, 2-0) high-powered offense on Saturday, Oct. 8.

The Volunteers snapped a five-game losing streak to the Tigers with their 40-13 win.

LSU head coach Brian Kelly talked about the Tigers' 40-13 loss to No. 8 Tennessee at home.

LSU had two special team miscues in the first quarter that gave Tennessee 10 points. The first was a muff by Jack Bech on the opening kickoff and it led to a Jabari Small one-yard touchdown run. Later in the quarter, a 58-yard punt return by Dee Williams set up a field goal to give the Vols an early 10-point lead.

Later in the second quarter, a failed fourth-and-one by the Tigers set up a 45-yard touchdown strike from Hendon Hooker to Jalin Hyatt to make it a 20-0 lead for the Volunteers.

LSU was 0-for-3 in the first half on fourth downs. Each of those failed attempts led to points for the Volunteers.

The Tigers finally got on the board late in the second quarter on a one-yard touchdown run by Josh Williams. The score capped off a 96-yard drive to cut the lead to 20-7.

LSU running back Josh Williams (27) (Josh Auzenne | WAFB)

Tennessee added to its lead on the opening drive of the third quarter, as Hooker hooked up with Hyatt for the 14-yard score to make it 30-7.

The Volunteers added another seven points on a five-yard touchdown by Small to make it 37-7 late in the third quarter.

Kayshon Boutte got his first touchdown reception of the season in the fourth quarter on a five-yard pass from Jayden Daniels to make it 37-13.

The Volunteer totaled 503 yards of offense and converted 7-of-16 third downs.

LSU safety Greg Brooks Jr. (3) (Josh Auzenne | WAFB)

Small led the way on the ground for Tennessee with 122 yards and two touchdowns.

Hooker was 11-for-19 passing in the first half for 153 yards and a touchdown and finished the game with 239 yards and two touchdowns.

The Tigers will travel to Gainesville, Fla. to take on the Florida Gators on Saturday, Oct. 15.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.