At least three shot, dozens of gunshots fired in multiple incidents in Alexandria overnight

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Multiple crimes in Alexandria overnight led to at least three people being shot. KALB has been notified of three different incidents, but have not received official press releases for those incidents from the City of Alexandria as of noon on Sunday.

News Channel 5 was alerted about a shooting on Day Street overnight where one person was shot. There was also another shooting on Lisa Street where two people were shot. The status of injuries for both of these shootings are not known.

Then around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, several people woke up to the sound of dozens of gunshots off of Jackson Street. Law enforcement responded to the area of the Bayview Yacht Club, where multiple shell casings were found on the ground outside of the bar.

While on the scene, News Channel 5 saw no ambulances and was told by police that there were no known injuries after the shots were fired. Police officers were seen retrieving a gun from the bed of a truck in the parking lot.

KALB is continuing to work to gather more information on these three incidents, but are waiting on releases from the Alexandria Police Department on the status of investigations as well as if any arrests have been made.

The current crime reporting policy for the City of Alexandria is that APD must send information to the Mayor Jeff Hall’s office, who then decides what information will be released.

This article will be updated when News Channel 5 receives any new information.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.