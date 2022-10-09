Taysom Hill runs all over the Seahawks; Saints end three-game losing streak

Taysom Hill accounted for four touchdowns against the Seahawks.
Taysom Hill accounted for four touchdowns against the Seahawks.(Mark Lagrange (custom credit))
By Garland Gillen
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Taysom Hill accounted for four touchdowns in a Saints victory over the Seahawks, 39-32.

Hill was a one-man wrecking crew for the Black and Gold on Sunday. Hill rushed for three touchdowns from 8, 9, and 60 yards. He also connected with Adam Trautman for a 22-yard touchdown.

Hill’s timing was impeccable for a breakout game. The Saints offense was without Jameis Winston, Michael Thomas, and Jarvis Landry.

Andy Dalton started for the second time this season in the Black and Gold. He found Chris Olave for a 16-yard touchdown. The rookie left the game after the score with a concussion.

The win ended the Saints three-game losing streak. New Orleans improved to 2-3 on the season.

On the opposite sideline, Geno Smith threw three touchdown passes for the Seahawks. Smith won the NFC offensive player of the week for his week 4 performance.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

News Channel 5 spoke to the victim’s family who confirmed that it was 17-year-old Giah Barrere...
Family of 17-year-old found dead at Paragon speaks out as investigation continues
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30
David Keith Soderberg
Pineville man arrested on domestic abuse charges
Multiple shots were fired near the Bayview off of Jackson Street early Sunday morning
At least three shot, dozens of gunshots fired in multiple incidents in Alexandria overnight
Mississippi daycare employees fired over viral videos

Latest News

Saints quarterback Jameis Winston attempts to pass during the first half of Sunday's loss to...
Saints come up short in 22-14 loss to Panthers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) and New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon...
One-game suspension for Bucs WR Mike Evans upheld by NFL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans is tackled by New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann...
Buccaneers erupt for 20-10 victory in Saints’ home opener
Jameis Winston and the Saints opened their 2022 regular season against the Falcons. (Source:...
Lutz hits 51-yard FG to give Saints thrilling season-opening win over Atlanta, 27-26