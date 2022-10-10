2 Cenla coaches with similar paths shall cross Friday night

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - St. Mary’s Head Coach Aaron York and Peabody Head Coach Harry Coleman started their first year very similarly in the high school football world.

The St. Mary’s Tigers were in the rebuilding stage when things kicked off for Coach York. In his first season, he finished 4-6 and made the playoffs before losing in the first round to Southern Lab. In the second year, it was kind of the same. But in the third year, things started to change for York and the Tigers, as they went 5-0 in the district and captured his first district title. York’s team has been competitive for the last few years in Class 1A.

This is Harry Coleman’s first year with the Warhorses. They are at .500 with a 3-3 record to start the year. The Warhorses did not win a game last year. In fact, they have not had a winning season since the 2019 season. The Warhorses are a fairly young team this year. The sophomore class makes up for the majority of the roster, so Coleman’s start is very similar to York’s as they both continue to search for a title.

Coach York and Coleman are thankful for the ways their career started but they know the job is not finished yet.

“When I first started, it was a rebuilding year,” said York. “I had huge expectations, and it showed each year because we have gotten better and better. Now, we just got to make a deep playoff run.”

“St. Mary’s has a great system, and it seems like everyone is one accord,” said Coleman. “Hopefully, we can get like that in a few years, but right now, I’m focused on making sure these kids compete on a high level and have a positive mindset about football.”

St. Mary’s will host Peabody this Friday. Kick-off is at 7 p.m.

