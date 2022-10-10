Abandoned building catches fire behind Cenla Professional Counseling

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A fire broke out at an abandoned building behind Cenla Professional Counseling on Jackson Street in Alexandria on the evening of Oct. 10.

The Alexandria Fire Department said no one was hurt.

(Viewer Submitted)

The fire remains under investigation.

