Abandoned building catches fire behind Cenla Professional Counseling

(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A fire broke out at an abandoned building behind Cenla Professional Counseling on Jackson Street in Alexandria on the evening of Oct. 10.

The Alexandria Fire Department said no one was hurt.

(Viewer Submitted)

The fire remains under investigation.

