Brian Kelly recaps LSU home loss to Tennessee; previews road matchup against Florida

By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head football coach Brian Kelly recapped his team’s 40-13 loss against Tennessee in Tiger Stadium and previewed the upcoming matchup against Florida in “The Swamp.”

Kelly held his weekly news conference at noon on Monday, Oct. 10.

Kelly said offensive lineman Will Campbell, who missed the Tennessee game after being admitted to the hospital Friday night, passed a major health-related test Monday and has one more hurdle but things are trending well.

Kelly added offensive lineman Garrett Dellinger suffered an MCL strain against Tennessee and will likely be out for two weeks.

Following the loss against the Vols, LSU dropped out of the AP Top 25. Tennessee moved up two spots to No. 6.

The LSU-Florida game will be played on Saturday, Oct. 15. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. on ESPN.

LSU will next be in Tiger Stadium to face Ole Miss on Saturday, Oct. 22. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. on CBS.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

