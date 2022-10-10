Cenla high school coaches prepare for Week 7, discuss upcoming matchups

(MGN)
By Elijah Nixon
Published: Oct. 10, 2022
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Week 6 is in the books, and some teams got started off on the right foot in district play while others got to find some answers heading into Week 7. KALB sat down with local coaches as they prepare for their upcoming opponent. Watch the full interviews below:

Coach Andy Boone - Avoyelles

Coach Aaron York - St. Mary’s

Coach Dillon Barrett - Grant

Coach Harry Coleman - Peabody

Coach Thomas Bachman - ASH

Coach Tommy Moore - Northwood-Lena

Coach Justin Charles - Holy Savior Menard

Coach Ben McLaughlin - Buckeye

Coach Brian Williams - Montgomery

