Cenla high school coaches prepare for Week 7, discuss upcoming matchups
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Week 6 is in the books, and some teams got started off on the right foot in district play while others got to find some answers heading into Week 7. KALB sat down with local coaches as they prepare for their upcoming opponent. Watch the full interviews below:
Coach Andy Boone - Avoyelles
Coach Aaron York - St. Mary’s
Coach Dillon Barrett - Grant
Coach Harry Coleman - Peabody
Coach Thomas Bachman - ASH
Coach Tommy Moore - Northwood-Lena
Coach Justin Charles - Holy Savior Menard
Coach Ben McLaughlin - Buckeye
Coach Brian Williams - Montgomery
