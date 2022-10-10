Dark Woods Haunted Adventure Park is back with new thrills this Halloween season

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - If you are looking for some fun this Halloween season, Dark Woods Adventure Park is back, offering more chills and more thrills.

Located on Highway 6, just as you make your way into Natchitoches, Dark Woods is a 17-acre, family-friendly haunted adventure park.

The park offers several attractions. The Dark Woods Dead Fall Trail, which features 15 sets and roaming characters, gives you the feeling that you are alone and lost in the woods.

Dark Carnival in 3D is a blacklight attraction that features bright colors and special effects.

New to the park this year is something called Buried Alive, which co-owner Jason Summerlin said is especially unique because you are all alone.

“It is an individual attraction, so you do not have the comfort and safety of being with your friends,” he said. “We are going to put you in a genuine metal coffin and have the lid slammed on you, and you actually become part of a four minute long story, where you become the center of attention, as an individual person.”

The front of the park is not all about getting spooked, it is also a place the family can come and just take in the Halloween spirit.

“So this gives our patrons a chance to try our new attractions,” said Mardy Summerlin, Co-Owner and Head of Operations at the park. “They can go to our trading post, go to Molly Moos and get some soft serve or some gourmet sweets, and just experience the sounds and sights. They just get to experience some fun things in the front of the park, before the scares start in the back.”

For more information on Dark Woods Adventure Park or to get your VIP tickets to avoid the long lines, visit darkwoodshaunt.com.

