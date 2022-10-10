Dismembered body identified by DNA from foot found years later, officials say

A man whose body was found dismembered in Louisiana has been identified after a foot was found years later.
By Mykal Vincent and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WVUE/Gray News) - A man whose body was found dismembered in Louisiana in 2016 has been identified after DNA samples linked him to a foot found years later in 2019.

In July 2016, deputies found a badly decomposed body in St. Tammany Parish, WVUE reported. Officials said both of the victim’s arms were severed as well as one of his legs below the knee.

An autopsy determined the man died from blunt force trauma to the head, officials said.

In April 2019, detectives in Biloxi found a human foot in a bucket on the property of Phillip Pointer, who had recently died.

Using DNA samples from the foot, authorities were able to connect it to the dismembered body.

Detectives said they were then able to locate a relative of the victim and obtain a DNA sample. The two DNA samples were compared, and officials were able to identify the victim as Kleanthis Konstantinidis.

St. Tammany detectives named Pointer as the primary suspect in Konstantidnidis’ death.

The investigation is ongoing as detectives work to determine where Konstantinidis was killed before his body was dumped.

Sheriff Randy Smith thanked the investigators from his department for their efforts to solve the complicated case and identify the victim.

Copyright 2022 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple shots were fired near the Bayview off of Jackson Street early Sunday morning
At least three shot, dozens of gunshots fired in multiple incidents in Alexandria overnight
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30
News Channel 5 spoke to the victim’s family who confirmed that it was 17-year-old Giah Barrere...
Family of 17-year-old found dead at Paragon speaks out as investigation continues
David Keith Soderberg
Pineville man arrested on domestic abuse charges
Woman killed in deadly fire fell asleep while smoking

Latest News

X
Golden Institute provide opportunities for Memphis youth and teens
This combo of undated file images provided by Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, left, and...
Jury in 3rd trial won’t hear earlier results in Whitmer plot
Confusion surrounding the City of Alexandria’s crime reporting policy continues
A railroad strike is still a possibility after the third largest railroad union rejected its...
Large rail union rejects deal, renewing strike possibility