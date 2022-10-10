EBR Coroner’s Office asking for help to ID deceased person

John Doe 1/19/2021
John Doe 1/19/2021(LSU FACES LAB)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office along with the LSU FACES Laboratory are asking for the public’s help identifying a deceased man.

The coroner’s office reports the man was found in a building on 79th Avenue, near Scenic Highway in the Scotlandville area, on January 19, 2021.

According to officials, all potential leads for identification have been ruled out, and the person remains unidentified.

To help generate new leads on who the person might be, a digital image of what the person might have looked like was created by the LSU FACES Laboratory.

Authorities say the image “is not an exact photographic likeness” but the public should take into consideration whether the person looks familiar based on the overall shape of the face or the position of the facial features.

The person is believed to be a black male in his 30s or 40s; he may not have been bald, but no information about his hair length or style is known. He had healed injuries on the bones of his nose and right cheek; he also recently had experienced an injury to his left chest that was in the process of healing when he died.

He was wearing a Southern Jaguars t-shirt underneath a plaid long-sleeved shirt and gray colored hoodie, and dark colored pants. He wore a small metal hoop earring in his left ear, and a blue rubber wrist band with no text, a yellow rubber wrist band with the words “DREAM BIG I AM A LEADER,” and a black watch on his right wrist. A black baseball cap with a red “Camp Ozark” patch was found nearby.

Anyone who believes they know who the person might be is asked to please contact the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office at 225-389-3047, and use the reference “John Doe 1/19/2021.”

