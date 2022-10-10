Gas prices on the rise following OPEC+ production cuts

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For 98 consecutive days this summer, American drivers experienced declining gas prices thanks in part to slower worldwide demand for oil.

Now, a cut in oil production signaled by the OPEC+ group has sent global crude prices higher, pushing prices back up at the pump.

According to AAA, the national average price of a gallon of gas climbed to $3.92 on Monday, a jump of 20 cents per gallon in less than a month.

New Orleans resident Jeff Doredant said the rise in gas prices has been a total inconvenience.

“I got to drive to work, I got to drive from work. I drive anywhere I go. Therefore, higher prices are bad,” Doredant said.

Owen Sketchler is also struggling with inflated prices.

“It’s scary when you get to consider the cost of vehicles is through the roof right now,” Sketchler said. “You can’t even really swap your car for a more efficient one without paying a hefty price tag.”

OPEC+ announced a plan to cut crude oil production by two million barrels per day. This is the largest cut in production since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Don Redman, a spokesperson for AAA Louisiana, said the rising prices will have a domino effect on Louisiana’s economy.

“It’s going to have a rippling effect on the economy in terms of dining and retail. All those things are related to fuel costs,” Redman said. “This is just really coming at a bad time. We were just getting a break at the pump. It seems like any gain that we had in the past few months have suddenly been lost.”

He thinks it will be a while before prices begin to fall.

“As we head towards winter there don’t seem to be any changes in terms of peace in Ukraine and Russia. OPEC is cutting back production,” he said. “Unless there is a dramatic turn in terms of demand for gasoline, I do not see those prices coming down anytime soon. I don’t expect a huge spike, but I think we’re going to see a continued climb upward for the short term.”

Higher gas prices, greater shipping costs, broader inflation and more interest rate hikes are on the horizon after OPEC cut. (CNN, KSAT, OPEC, SAUDI PRESS AGEN)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.