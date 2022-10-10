Leesville authorities warn businesses of counterfeit bills

Leesville authorities warn businesses of counterfeit bills
Leesville authorities warn businesses of counterfeit bills(Leesville Police Department)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Leesville, LA (KPLC) - The Leesville Police Department is warning local businesses that it has received several recent reports of counterfeit bills being passed in the community.

Businesses are being advised to examine any cash payments for authenticity and to report any use of counterfeit funds to law enforcement.

Leesville authorities warn businesses of counterfeit bills
Leesville authorities warn businesses of counterfeit bills(Leesville Police Department)

Authorities are asking anyone with any information that might assist in the investigation to please contact Leesville Police Department at 337-238-0331.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple shots were fired near the Bayview off of Jackson Street early Sunday morning
At least three shot, dozens of gunshots fired in multiple incidents in Alexandria overnight
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30
News Channel 5 spoke to the victim’s family who confirmed that it was 17-year-old Giah Barrere...
Family of 17-year-old found dead at Paragon speaks out as investigation continues
David Keith Soderberg
Pineville man arrested on domestic abuse charges
A 75-year-old woman was killed, according to her family, in a house fire on Oct. 6.
Family identifies grandmother, 75, as victim in 5th Street house fire

Latest News

Cenla dashboard for COVID-19 cases, deaths, vaccine percentages
10/10/2022 Tyler's Good Day Cenla Forecast
10/10/2022 Tyler's Good Day Cenla Forecast
Pumpkins
Fall Fun Events in Cenla
Check out this week's job opportunities across CENLA with Protemp Staffing!
PROTEMP STAFFING-10/10/2022