Pineville holds retirement celebration for Police Chief Donald Weatherford

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Pineville Police Chief Donald Weatherford is wrapping up a nearly 40-year-long career in law enforcement, with 12 of those years as chief in Pineville.

On Oct. 10, 2022, the city celebrated his retirement, which is set for Oct. 15, with a gathering at City Hall. There were a lot of familiar faces there, including Mayor Rich Dupree, District Attorney Phillip Terrell and Weatherford’s family.

Prior to becoming chief, Weatherford worked for the Alexandria Police Department for 26 years. He is excited about this new chapter heading his way.

“It was a tremendous outpouring of folks that showed up today. Overwhelming,” he said. “You never expect that. You don’t realize the friendships and the acquaintances you make over the years, and it meant a lot to me personally for those folks to show up and support me in the next year of life, which is retirement right now.”

The City of Pineville will appoint an interim chief after Chief Weatherford retires at the end of the week and begin the search process for a permanent leader.

