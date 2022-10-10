Sci-Port upgrading its IMAX theater

Laser projection system to enable major motion pictures like latest “Black Panther,” “Avatar”
Sci-Port Discovery Center’s IMAX theater is closed while its film projection system is being...
Sci-Port Discovery Center’s IMAX theater is closed while its film projection system is being converted to new laser technology, a move that will enable the showing of major motion pictures like “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and “Avatar: The Way of the Water,” after the venue is reopened in November.(Source: Sci-Port Discovery Center)
By Curtis Heyen and Michael Barnes
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Sci-Port Discovery Center is upgrading its IMAX theater.

The venue is closed while the film projection system is being replaced with new laser technology.

“IMAX with Laser delivers stunning images and heart-pounding audio on the biggest screens for the world’s most immersive cinematic experience yet,” says a statement on Sci-Port’s website.

“The 4k laser projection system is equipped with IMAX technologies capable of filling the whole dome screen with maximum resolution and sharpness, unparalleled brightness, industry-leading contrast and an expanded color gamut.”

This will improve patrons’ movie-watching experience plus enable the theater to show feature-length films.

So starting in November, the IMAX Dome will show major motion pictures and continue to offer educational documentaries. “Ancient Caves,” by MacGillivray Freeman Films, is the first film scheduled to be shown. Others include “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and “Avatar: The Way of the Water.”

Below are the official IMAX trailers:

