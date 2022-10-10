Southern Air “Cool” Play of the Week Six Winner

St.Mary's Logan Watson strip fumble wins the week Six Cool play of the week
By Elijah Nixon and Mary Margaret Ellison
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) -Week six is in the books for the high school football season. We have seen some of the best athletes in the area showing off their talent on the gridiron, but only one can win play of the week. The St. Mary’s Tigers’ Logan Watson’s strip fumble wins this week’s Southern “cool” play of the week.

