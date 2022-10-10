Southern Air “Cool” Play of the Week Six Winner

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) -Week six is in the books for the high school football season. We have seen some of the best athletes in the area showing off their talent on the gridiron, but only one can win play of the week. The St. Mary’s Tigers’ Logan Watson’s strip fumble wins this week’s Southern “cool” play of the week.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.