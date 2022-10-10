Stocks close lower on Wall Street ahead of earnings reports

FILE - A trader stands outside the New York Stock Exchange, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in New York.
FILE - A trader stands outside the New York Stock Exchange, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in New York.(Mary Altaffer | AP)
By DAMIAN J. TROISE and ALEX VEIGA
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Stocks are closing lower on Wall Street ahead of the beginning of the corporate earnings reporting season, which will provide insight into how high inflation and rising interest rates have been affecting U.S. companies.

The S&P 500 fell 0.7% Monday.

The Nasdaq fell 1%, while the Dow fell 0.3% U.S. bond trading was closed.

A much anticipated monthly report on consumer price inflation is coming up Thursday, and the Federal Reserve will also release this week the minutes from its latest policy meeting. That’s when the Fed made another extra-big interest rate increase of three-quarters of a percentage point.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple shots were fired near the Bayview off of Jackson Street early Sunday morning
At least three shot, dozens of gunshots fired in multiple incidents in Alexandria overnight
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30
News Channel 5 spoke to the victim’s family who confirmed that it was 17-year-old Giah Barrere...
Family of 17-year-old found dead at Paragon speaks out as investigation continues
David Keith Soderberg
Pineville man arrested on domestic abuse charges
A 75-year-old woman was killed, according to her family, in a house fire on Oct. 6.
Family identifies grandmother, 75, as victim in 5th Street house fire

Latest News

Rescue workers survey the scene of a Russian attack on Kyiv, Ukraine on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022....
Russia unleashes biggest attacks in Ukraine in months
Police said 20-month-old Quinton Simon was last seen around 6 a.m. on Oct. 5 and was reported...
Search continues for toddler missing for more than 5 days
FILE - Kanye West arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills,...
Twitter, Instagram block Kanye West over antisemitic posts
Last week, hackers claimed responsibility for cyber attacks against state government websites...
Some airport websites go offline; cause being investigated