Vote for your Week 7 MedExpress Game of the Week

MedExpress 5th Quarter Game of the Week voting
MedExpress 5th Quarter Game of the Week voting
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Just four weeks remain in the high school football regular season before the playoffs officially start.

Every game at this point of the season is important, not only to boost your rank in the playoff rankings, but to win your district. This week’s nominees for the MedExpress Game of the Week feature in-parish and district rivalries.

Vote in the poll below and let us know where you want to see Mary Margaret Ellison Friday night. The winner will be revealed Thursday on News Channel 5.

