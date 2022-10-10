Vote for your Week 7 MedExpress Game of the Week

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Just four weeks remain in the high school football regular season before the playoffs officially start.

Every game at this point of the season is important, not only to boost your rank in the playoff rankings, but to win your district. This week’s nominees for the MedExpress Game of the Week feature in-parish and district rivalries.

Vote in the poll below and let us know where you want to see Mary Margaret Ellison Friday night. The winner will be revealed Thursday on News Channel 5.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.